"Enough, you have crossed the line": is Mbappé close to leaving Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappé has dominated the headlines in recent days. His injury in the France-Turkey match, his exit from the France camp and his return to Madrid for treatment have kept him at the centre of attention.

What Mbappé did after the injury has sparked huge controversy. There is now even talk of him leaving Real Madrid.

Daniel Riolo, a journalist at the network RMC Sport, discussed the French striker and concluded: "We do not rule out his departure at the end of the season."

His prediction rests on what those close to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez have been saying. They have criticised Mbappé over his trip to Paris and Switzerland, and above all over a picture of him riding a bicycle, despite Mourinho's recent order banning players from doing so for fear of injury.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Riolo explained: "The bicycle incident is just the tip of the iceberg. I'm starting to wonder: does Mbappé still have the desire? What does he want? It seems he wakes up every morning thinking: I'm going to make a huge mistake."

He continued: "He can't keep making mistakes like this, and I'm astonished at Mbappé's absence from France's matches to support his team-mates."

Then came more. "I'm not saying he's obliged to attend every away match, but on Monday at the Stade de France, all the big stars were present, and the French football family gathered. I'm not saying it's compulsory, but he has the right to do something instead of sending a message: I don't care about your opinion."

He added: "But everything has limits. He has to send a positive message. To come to the Stade de France saying: no, I don't want to.. to stay in Madrid saying: no, I don't want to.. to not appear outside a nightclub saying: no, I don't want to.. to go on a bicycle ride when Mourinho doesn't want that, saying: no, I don't want to."

Addressing Mbappé directly, Riolo said: "Enough! You've crossed the line, enough!"

He went on: "I have the impression that he's not well mentally. When you leave him at the World Cup, everything is fine. He's with his friends, he has a good time, and he projects a great image. Then, his obsession with the Ballon d'Or drives him to make this statement... It's a shame to offend one of your friends (Ousmane Dembélé), but you do it."

The journalist pointed out: "There was an explanation, but in truth, there's no explanation. Enough! You're just giving your critics more ammunition."

Riolo said he doesn't understand why "none of those close to him tell him this, and that leads me to conclude that he's not well", adding that "his personal life has changed. He has the right to love, but does he want more than that? Football is wearing him out, as is everything happening around him, and the expectations are weighing on him, especially now after he changed his sponsor so drastically."

He finished: "I don't understand how he's dealing with it, or who these people are who really think about everything going on around him. I don't understand what he's trying to do, this attitude, this isolation from everyone."

Mbappé's contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029.