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The controversy over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final is no longer confined to the legal decisions that followed the match. The row has now spread to media criticism, as Moroccan opposition grows to the ruling that handed the title back to Senegal. African voices are also emerging to argue that what happened on the pitch was enough to settle who the champions are, and that continued legal escalation could leave Morocco in a position that does not serve their image on the continent.

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Cameroonian commentator Rémy Ngono, speaking to "Radio France Internationale", has hit out at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's bid to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling, branding the approach "a stalling tactic" and unfair. In his view, the final resuming once Senegal's players returned to the pitch settled the result.

Ngono was speaking after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Senegal's 1-0 win, overturning the Confederation of African Football Appeal Board's decision to declare Senegal forfeit losers and award Morocco a 3-0 victory. The Moroccan federation then vowed to pursue every available legal avenue to challenge the ruling.

For Ngono, the case turned on the moment play resumed after the match had been halted. Morocco's players accepted the referee's decision to return to the pitch, he pointed out, and the match was then completed with the penalty taken.

That, he argued, means the result rests on what actually happened on the pitch, not on interpretations offered after the game.

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Ngono leaned on Law 5 of the Laws of the Game. It gives the referee full authority to control the match and the final say on facts that occur during it, except where corruption or irregularities requiring intervention by the competent bodies are proven. In his view, those exceptions don't apply to the current dispute between Morocco and Senegal.

He also voiced concern that Morocco's handling of the crisis could cement an image of the national team as a side that objects and complains too much. Even so, he acknowledged the kingdom's major standing in African football and its role on the continental stage. That, he suggested, makes the dispute about more than the battle for the title.

The criticism comes as the Moroccan federation weighs continuing its legal battle before the Swiss courts, chief among them the Swiss Federal Court. That is the last avenue for a judicial appeal against the ruling. But the court won't re-examine the substance of the sporting dispute. It only reviews whether the legal procedures were sound, so the future of the case will depend on whether there are procedural grounds to justify overturning the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling.