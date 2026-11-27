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Emmanuel Emegha made a huge impression on the English media on Friday night. The Dutch striker scored both of Chelsea's goals after coming off the bench in a 3-2 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. In England, few can understand Xabi Alonso's decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.

Chelsea endured another dreadful evening away to Forest. Igor Jesus opened the scoring in stunning fashion after just five minutes, before Morgan Gibbs-White doubled the lead from the penalty spot shortly after half-time. Emegha, who had replaced Danny Welbeck at the break, then brought Chelsea back into the contest.

Gibbs-White appeared to have settled the match with his second goal of the night in the 73rd minute, but Emegha had other ideas. The Dutchman headed home a Pedro Neto cross just before the end of normal time, but Chelsea still suffered their fourth defeat in five league matches.

The BBC rate Emegha an 8, comfortably Chelsea's highest mark. "An outstanding second-half performance, with a superb touch and an equally good shot after the ball fell to him off another player," journalist Nizaar Kinsella writes of the Dutchman's first goal.

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"He headed in his second goal at the far post. It raises the question of why he did not start, given that he also scored against Leeds United last weekend." Welbeck receives a 4 from the British public broadcaster.

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Emegha also earns high praise from Football.London, who likewise give him an 8. Chelsea reporter Bobby Vincent cannot understand why the Dutch forward had to settle for a place on the bench after his previous display against Leeds United.

"Another huge impact with a fine finish. A real striker's goal. His second was a fantastic header," he writes. Vincent is now convinced Alonso can no longer overlook Emegha: "He really looks the part. He MUST start against Crystal Palace."

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The Evening Standard even considers Emegha the only Chelsea player who could leave the pitch with his head held high. The striker receives a 7, the highest mark of any Blues player. "He scored both goals brilliantly and made a real difference as a substitute. He has scored Chelsea's last three goals."

While Emegha earns praise, former Ajax player Jordan Henderson fares far worse in the English press. The 36-year-old midfielder receives a 5 from both the BBC and Football.London for his performance at the City Ground.

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"Whatever Alonso had planned for Henderson, it did not work. I could not see what the 36-year-old brought to Chelsea in Nottingham," says Vincent. The Evening Standard are harsher still, giving Henderson a 4 after he misplaced numerous passes, picked up a booking and went off after 85 minutes.