Questions keep piling up over the future of Barcelona's Dutch star Frenkie de Jong.

And the newspaper Sport report that De Jong, who is close to completing the final stage of his rehabilitation programme, finds himself in a tricky spot, with the competition in the middle of the park threatening to shrink his role considerably.

Two of the biggest names chasing him have also backed off. Manchester United and Chelsea have abandoned their pursuit.

According to the website TEAMtalk, both clubs have, for now, ruled out making a deal for Frenkie de Jong a priority in the coming winter transfer window.

His injury record of late, plus doubts over whether he can keep himself physically right, has forced the pair to rethink. That leaves the Dutchman with precious few options should he eventually decide to weigh up an exit from Barcelona.

Nor does his sporting situation look straightforward. Hansi Flick is spoilt for choice in midfield, a position where the competition is fierce. Pedri, Rodri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are all in the mix, among others, and that makes reclaiming a starting spot an extremely tall order for De Jong.

The German coach has already started hunting for ways to get the best out of him. In recent training sessions, Flick has tried Frenkie at centre-back, a role he filled earlier in his career, and one where his ability to build play from the back could prove very useful.

That idea comes amid the glut of midfielders and the need for answers in a defence that has had its own problems this season. Whether it is a temporary fix for one match or a particular set of circumstances, or a permanent switch, nobody yet knows.

De Jong is under contract at Barcelona until June 2029, and his main aim right now is to get fully fit and back playing.

But the picture has shifted considerably. He is no longer guaranteed the leading role he enjoyed in previous seasons, and the chances of finding a suitable, tempting destination appear to have shrunk too.

Through all of it, Frenkie has long wanted to stay at Barcelona, and he has shown no sign of shifting his stance. Quite the opposite. He plans to turn the situation to his advantage, convinced he can win his starting place back in the end.