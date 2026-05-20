How to buy England vs Ghana tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

Following the clash with Croatia, England head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23 to take on Ghana in their second World Cup Group L match-up. The Black Stars famously reached the quarter-finals in 2010.

England have had several memorable encounters with African teams at previous World Cup tournaments, including the epic 3-2 extra-time win against Cameroon in 1990 and the 2-1 injury-time win vs Tunisia during the 2018 group stages.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for England vs Ghana, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is England vs Ghana at the World Cup 2026?

England World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Three Lions roared during their World Cup group opener four years ago, netting six goals against Iran. Will they make a fast start again?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Wed June 17 England vs Croatia AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Tue June 23 England vs Ghana Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Sat June 27 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Despite their World Cup heroics in 2006 and 2010, Ghana only managed to win a single game during both 2014 and 2022 tournaments combined. What awaits the Black Stars during their following group matches?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Tue June 23 England vs Ghana Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Sat June 27 Croatia vs Ghana Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

How to buy England vs Ghana tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are England vs Ghana tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The stadium is approximately 20 miles southwest of Downtown Boston. It's served as the regular home for both the NFL's New England Patriots and the MLS' New England Revolution since opening in 2002.

Away from football, a whole host of the world's biggest music stars have performed at the Foxborough venue. During 2025, AC/DC, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Weeknd, and Coldplay were just some of the acts who staged concerts there. Later this year, the likes of Usher, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, amongst many others, will be appearing at Gillette Stadium too.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gillette Stadium's seating capacity is 65,000, which incorporates 5,876 club seats and 82 luxury suites. It will host seven World Cup 2026 matches in total, five group matches and two knockout stage encounters.

What to expect from England vs Ghana?

ENG Last match GHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins England 1 - 1 Ghana 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1



