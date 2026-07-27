England star seals move to Inter Milan

One of Manchester City's stars from last season has finalised his move to Inter Milan during the current summer transfer window.

John Stones' contract with Manchester City expired on 30 June, freeing him to sign for any club on a free transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "John Stones will move to Inter. The deal has been sealed after the contract terms were agreed, and everything is now confirmed."

"John Stones' contract with Inter runs until June 2028, with no option to extend for another year, while the salary will be around 4 million euros net per season," he added.

He continued: "Stones will undergo his medical in the city of Milan soon."

The move reunites Stones with his former Manchester City team-mate, defender Manuel Akanji, who joined Inter permanently after his loan spell across the 2025-2026 season.

Inter have been busy this summer. The Italian league champions have also signed Serbian international midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic from Club Brugge and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel from Lazio.



