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Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over several summer transfer windows.

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Last summer was no exception. Enrique Riquelme, then a candidate for the Real Madrid presidency, insisted he would do everything in his power to sign the Norwegian striker.

Now Gary Neville has weighed in. According to Sport, the former Manchester United star told The Overlap podcast that Haaland would end up in a Real Madrid shirt.

The England legend said: "I'm absolutely certain that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player within 18 months at most, and perhaps by the end of the season."

Neville didn't stop there. He went as far as predicting what Real Madrid's new forward line would look like.

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He added: "I think Brazilian Vinicius Junior will leave Real Madrid, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe will move to the left wing, and Erling Haaland will be Real Madrid's out-and-out striker."

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The 26-year-old signed a new deal with Manchester City last year running until the summer of 2034. Still, the club's situation in the alleged financial breaches case could change the picture entirely.

On the pitch, City are stuck in a poor run of Premier League results under Italian coach Enzo Maresca, who took charge after Pep Guardiola's departure.

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They haven't won any of their last four league matches, losing to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest and drawing with Fulham.

Europe has offered little relief. A 2-2 draw with Italian side Napoli on matchday five of the Champions League leaves them eighth on 10 points.