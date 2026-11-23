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Endrick is at the centre of debate at Real Madrid, on the pitch and in the transfer market. The young Brazilian forward suffered a muscle injury against Celta that will keep him out for around 20 days. Talk of a move away from Spain has not gone away.

According to Cadena Ser and Cadena Cope, Endrick's representatives will be in Madrid this week, or by the start of next week at the latest, to meet Real's hierarchy. They want to find out what the club chaired by Florentino Perez plans for the player born in 2006. Despite Mourinho's high regard for him, Endrick is getting little playing time. Roc Nations believe it is too little and would welcome a move as early as the next winter transfer window.

Several clubs want Endrick, but reports from Spain suggest Cardinale's Milan are best placed to sign him. Cadena Ser and Cadena Cope both report that Milan have already offered around 70 million to sign him outright.

Real Madrid have yet to indicate officially that they are open to a sale, while Mourinho has made his view clear: the Special One wants Endrick to stay. He considers him a very good player with an even brighter future. The planned meeting between Roc Nations and Real Madrid's hierarchy could bring an early decision on whether he stays or goes.

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Endrick remains committed to Real Madrid and wants to make history in their shirt, but knows he faces fierce competition from players of the highest calibre. He is considering Milan's project, and the club's pitch has given him plenty to think about. His future remains undecided as Roc Nations prepare their next move.