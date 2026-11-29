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Spanish outlet "Defensa Central", citing journalist Steve Pearson, a correspondent for English outlet "TEAM talk", reports that Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Real Madrid and return to Liverpool. Life at the club has grown increasingly difficult for him, with fierce competition at right-back and none of the playing time he had hoped for since joining the Spanish side.

The numbers tell the story. He has made 9 appearances for Real Madrid this season, starting 6 of them, for a total of just 492 minutes. That's hardly the return of a player once regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, and it underlines his shrinking role in the plans of the coaching staff led by Jose Mourinho.

Pearson explained that two things have made matters worse: Real Madrid signed another right-back last summer, and Mourinho is currently relying on Fede Valverde in that position. Together, they have cut his chances of playing regularly. He arrived from Liverpool amid high hopes, only to find himself in a fierce fight for his place.

His situation is all the more awkward because he previously refused to renew his contract with Liverpool, preferring a new adventure at Real Madrid. He saw the move as an exceptional step in his career.

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Reality hasn't lived up to his expectations. He has been unable to fully establish himself, even though he has settled in well in the dressing room and gets on well with his team-mates.

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Speculation over his future keeps growing, but Mourinho doesn't appear willing to let anyone go this season. He wants the whole squad kept together until the end of the campaign, with individual cases and possible changes left until the competitions have finished.

The coach needs a full squad to cope with potential injuries, suspensions and a congested fixture list. He also wants to keep every option open in the race for trophies.

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Any exit depends on how the transfer market develops and on the offers he receives, especially with the winter window approaching. There's anticipation that a club could make a move to sign him.

Meanwhile, he faces a battle to regain the status he built at Liverpool, with his stock falling since he moved to Madrid. Regular football has become a priority, and that could push him to cut his Spanish adventure short.