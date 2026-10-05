Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing is waiting on the medical report for Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena. The German wants to assess the latest on the injury and determine when his man can return to training, a prelude to settling whether he features for "Al-Ameed" over the coming period, according to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

Wissing's staff are tracking Ilenikhena's condition alongside Al-Ittihad's medical team, who are in direct contact with their counterparts in the Nigerian national team. The goal is to map out the right programme for the player. No return date has been set so far, and the signs suggest his chances of making the upcoming clash with Al-Hilal are fading.

Ilenikhena picked up a physical problem on international duty, though he later came off the bench against Guinea-Bissau for 15 minutes in a 3-0 defeat for his country. That followed a goal on his first appearance for "the Eagles" against Madagascar in the previous round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The striker's fitness matters hugely to Wissing. Ilenikhena has made a strong start at Al-Ittihad this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in six appearances in the Saudi Roshn League, according to Saudi Pro League data.

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His injury worry lands at a sensitive moment. Al-Ittihad sit second in the Roshn League with 17 points, one behind leaders Al-Hilal, which turns the meeting between the pair into one of the standout fixtures of the eighth round and ramps up the importance of having key men available.

Should Ilenikhena miss out, Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri will be the only recognised spearhead in Al-Ittihad's squad against Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad visit Al-Hilal next Saturday evening at nine o'clock at the "Kingdom Arena", the pick of the eighth round in the Saudi Roshn League. Wissing, meanwhile, waits on the latest medical report to settle Ilenikhena's situation and discover whether the striker can return in time for the Clasico or miss out on the showdown.