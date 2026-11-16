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Silvio Baldini ItaliaGetty Images
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Ekhator’s return: Italy Under-21s draw late with Belgium after a comeback and clashes

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The Under-21s see their six-match winning run end, but Silvio Baldini’s Italy draw with Belgium and take plenty from the way they do it: a late comeback capped by a penalty from Juventus’s Ekhator, who wins it himself and scores again, making it 2-2.

The coach makes five changes to the starting line-up from the match in France. In the 25th minute, Inacio cuts inside and shoots. Pieklak spills the ball, and Cherubini beats Lipani to the rebound to tap the Azzurrini into a 1-0 lead. It lasts just two minutes: following a corner, Burlet volleys the ball into Mirisola’s path by accident, and Mirisola controls it before beating Daffara.

In the second half, Mbangula collects the ball on the left and threads a pass to Nonge, who tees up Mirisola for a finish from point-blank range. His second goal puts Belgium ahead. A scuffle then threatens to break out involving Mane, Fofana, Bassette and Ekhator. Amatucci slips a through ball to the Juventus centre-forward, who wins a foul and converts the penalty. Daffara comes to the fore again as Duranville bursts forward late on. The penultimate friendly ahead of the Under-21 European Championship offers encouragement. The last one comes in March.