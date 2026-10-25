Shane Kluivert, one of the standout members of Barcelona's reserve side, has suffered a left hamstring injury that will keep him off the pitch for eight weeks.

According to the Sport newspaper, the 19-year-old Dutch winger took part in pre-season under Hansi Flick and earned a chance to feature this term with the youth first team in the UEFA Youth League.

Barcelona confirmed the injury and the estimated recovery time in a medical statement posted across their social media accounts.

Born on 24 September 2007, Kluivert belongs to the same generation as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart. He is yet to fulfil his dream of a first-team debut.

He has, though, already caught Flick's eye with his ability to play in all three attacking positions, and he has nailed down a place in the ranks of Barcelona Atletic.

Last season, Kluivert played 21 matches for the reserves, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He featured in every UEFA Youth League tie until Pol Planas's side went out in the play-off round, netting three times in the competition.

This season he mainly occupies the left wing, but he has found it harder to produce that level on a regular basis.

His best showing so far came in the emphatic 4-0 win over Penya Sport. The Dutchman scored twice and teed up Landry Farre from a corner.