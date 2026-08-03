Franco Mastantuono's impending loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina has split opinion in Italy.

The Argentina star is tied to Real until the summer of 2031, but a lack of minutes with Los Blancos has pushed him close to a temporary exit.

According to "Tutto Mercato Web", former Fiorentina goalkeeper Giovanni Galli has voiced reservations about the deal, even while acknowledging the player's talent.

Galli said: "Certainly, Mastantuono has great appeal because he comes from Real Madrid, but we have to see whether he has the qualities that allow him to fit into a collective team."

"Daniel Bertoni said he is a player who can dribble," he added. "In an organised team, it is natural to need a talented player capable of getting past opponents, but he should not be a player who uses Fiorentina only to build his career."

His verdict was blunt. "Mastantuono must come here to develop Fiorentina's level, and to make the team better, and that is something entirely different."

The 18-year-old made 35 appearances for Real Madrid last season, racking up 1,484 minutes, scoring three goals and providing a single assist.