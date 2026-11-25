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EAFC has added the late John Motson's voice to the game, publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed to the BBC. The former commentator was part of the game for years during the 'FIFA era' and died in 2023 aged 77. Players can choose Motson's iconic voice from Thursday.

For the first time, the hugely popular football game will feature the voice of a commentator who has died. Motson's widow and his son Frederick gave permission for his voice to be synthesised using old recordings and AI.

Motson was the FIFA series' first commentator, calling matches from FIFA 96 through to FIFA 2005. He also made a brief appearance in FIFA 19.

EA confirmed to the BBC that it paid Motson's family for the rights to use his likeness and recreate his voice. The games company declined to disclose the financial details.

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EA switched commentators after FIFA 2005. "Although he fully understood that they were going in a different direction, I think he really missed it after he left the sport. It felt a bit like the end of an era," Frederick Motson says.

Frederick is convinced his father would "absolutely" have agreed to the project. "My father was the least tech-savvy person in the world. He had a typewriter on his desk until the day he died."

"So I don't think he fully understood what AI did from a technological point of view, but on the other hand he was always very enthusiastic about being involved in projects like this."

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EAFC senior game designer Mat Prior says "we would not have gone ahead with this project in any way if they (Motson's family, ed.) had not been fully behind it."

"From the start, we wanted to honour Motty as a commentator and because of the emotional connection we have with him," Prior says. "He was the very first voice in our game, so we really wanted to do him justice and bring him back."

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Prior says EA needed AI because no recordings exist of Motson, who retired in 2018, discussing most modern footballers.

Derek Rae, one of EAFC's current English-language commentators, believes AI can be useful. He doesn't fear it will take his job.

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"The more creative things need to be done with a human voice because it needs to convey personality, sometimes a little chuckle in the middle of a sentence or a quirk," Rae says.