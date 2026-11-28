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A spectator rode an e-scooter onto the pitch during a third-tier match between Stal Stalowa Wola and Legia Warsaw's second team in Poland.

The home side led 3-2 in stoppage time on Friday evening. TV footage showed the man riding an e-scooter across the pitch, apparently unhindered. Security staff tried to catch him as play stopped.

"We're seeing very unusual scenes on the pitch in Stalowa Wola right now. I wonder how to interpret this. It seems to me that a fan has come onto the pitch in a way I've never seen before, on an electric scooter. I don't think anything like this has ever happened before," said Adam Delimat on PZPN+.

The authorities removed the intruder and the match resumed. Whether they subsequently arrested the spectator remained unclear. TV footage did not show how he left the pitch, and there was initially no further information about any potential consequences for him.

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Stal Stalowa Wola went on to win 3-2. Legia had led 2-0 at half-time, but goals from Maciej Sliwa, Jakub Jelen and Maksymilian Hebel turned the match in the hosts' favour.