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Dutch top club enquire about Etienne Vaessen

Transfers
FC Groningen
Feyenoord
E. Vaessen

Etienne Vaessen only recently signed a new deal with FC Groningen, but he remains on the radar of the Dutch heavyweights. According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord have recently made an enquiry about the 31-year-old goalkeeper. 

Any move will be far from straightforward. Vaessen would likely come in as a back-up at Feyenoord, while Dick Lukkien sees him as a key player in Groningen's side. 

Earlier this summer, Feyenoord brought in Tjark Ernst as their new first-choice goalkeeper. He is due to replace Timon Wellenreuther, who left for VfL Wolfsburg. 

Joost Blaauwhof even describes a move for Vaessen as ‘an impossible task’. At least in this transfer window. Next summer, it may be a different story. 

By that point, Vaessen will have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for ‘a small fee’. He only recently extended his deal with Groningen until mid-2029. 

Eredivisie
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA

Back in 2024, Vaessen joined on a free transfer from RKC Waalwijk, where he racked up no fewer than 210 appearances in goal. 

Since then, he has quickly established himself as a regular at Groningen and brings huge value in the build-up. This season, several goals have already started with him.

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