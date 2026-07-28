Dusan Tadic reveals offer from Jordi Cruyff and explains why he turned Ajax down

Dusan Tadic has confirmed he spoke to Jordi Cruijff about a possible return to Ajax. Although the conversation with the technical director went well, the Serb ultimately opted for a new adventure with NEC.

Speaking to the media at NEC's training ground in Nijmegen, Tadic made it clear that a return to Amsterdam as a player was never on the table, despite talks with Ajax.

"I spoke with Jordi. It was a very good conversation, but we mainly talked about a coaching career. He made me an offer for that, but I still want to play football," said the 37-year-old NEC player.

Before the UEFA Conference League tie between Vojvodina and Ajax (1-4), Tadic met Cruijff. "I think he is a nice man and I think he can achieve great things with Ajax."

"He has a winner's mentality and that is needed at Ajax. I hope he can win trophies," Tadic continued about the technical director.

Tadic also explained why he chose NEC. "Because of the project, the coach, his staff and the board. I think the way the club work really appeals to me."

He also likes a lot about Dick Schreuder's plans and way of working. "His ideas and his style of play are also good." The forward was also pleased with the intensity of his first training session.

NEC's interest in bringing Tadic to Nijmegen had previously emerged. Soon after, Al-Nasr looked set to beat them to the Serbian forward, but on Sunday it became clear that the 37-year-old will continue his career with NEC. He is happy to be back in the Netherlands.