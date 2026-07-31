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Hussein Hamdy

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Dumfries and Espie top Real Madrid's list for the Fiorentina clash

D. Dumfries
C. Espi
F. Mastantuono
D. Huijsen
Real Madrid
Fiorentina
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Netherlands
Spain
Argentina
Italy
Portugal

An important rehearsal

José Mourinho has named his Real Madrid squad for tomorrow's clash with Fiorentina, part of the club's build-up to the new season.

The Portuguese handed places to Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, the latter a fresh arrival at Los Blancos this summer. Franco Mastantuono and Dean Huijsen both miss out, with no reason yet given.

Here is Real Madrid's full squad for the Fiorentina friendly:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Sergio Mestre, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Dumfries, Trent, Carreras, Lamine Fati, Juan Martínez, Fortea, Mario Rivas, Aimar García.

Club Friendlies
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO

Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler, Cestero, Lacosta, Alexis Sierra.

Forwards: Endrick, Espi, Yáñez, Jacobo.

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