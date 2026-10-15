Dugarry: Paris Saint-Germain are far stronger than any other team

Christophe Dugarry, the former France international, has expressed his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain's performance, particularly the first half against Manchester City, which he described as "stunning" and "fantasy".

Paris Saint-Germain passed their first real test of the season on the European stage, winning 4-2 away at Manchester City on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Speaking on the "After Foot" programme on "RMC" radio, Dugarry praised the Paris Saint-Germain players' display, saying: "The first half was stunning, something like fantasy, with exceptional technical quality as usual. Paris Saint-Germain are sending a message that even if their performances have been average since the start of the season, they are capable of beating any team when the decisive moment arrives."

Dugarry found Manchester City "disjointed" on the night. Paris Saint-Germain's strength, though, left him in no doubt.

He continued: "You feel they are capable of changing the course of a match as soon as they press hard and put in more effort. They struggled a little in the second half, but that is down, I believe, to them easing off slightly and not putting in the same amount of effort. They are far stronger than any other team, and that is a powerful message they are sending to everyone."

An emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava opened their 2026-2027 Champions League campaign, and this second straight victory keeps Paris Saint-Germain top of the group stage standings.

They share top spot with Barcelona. The Parisians host the Catalans next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in their third match of the season, another chance to measure just how strong this side really is.



