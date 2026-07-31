Due to the immigration crisis: Barcelona freeze Morocco friendly

Barcelona are monitoring the migration crisis before deciding whether to play a friendly against a local side in the Moroccan city of Tangier, scheduled for Saturday 15 August, after agreeing the details of the fixture with a Moroccan organiser.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have completed their agreement with a Moroccan organiser to play the match. The official announcement remains frozen, though, because of the migration crisis caused by the mass entry of Moroccan citizens into the city of Ceuta.

The scenes on the city's coasts weigh heavily on the club. According to the Interior Ministry, 49,000 people arrived by swimming, more than half the population of Ceuta, which stands at 84,208. At least 18 people died.

Waiting on developments, Barcelona do not rule out pulling out of the match if the crisis escalates, even though the fixture represents an ideal option in Hansi Flick's plan just one week before his first league appearance on Sunday 23 August against Elche.

The friendly in Morocco was set to feature the first appearance of the eight players crowned World Cup winners with Spain: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, all called up on 12 August.

Anthony Gordon and Jules Kounde, who reached the World Cup semi-finals, may arrive two days earlier.

Should the match fall through in Morocco, Barcelona will be left only with the Joan Gamper Trophy against Al Ahly of Egypt, scheduled for Wednesday 19 August at the Spotify Camp Nou.