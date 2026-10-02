Driessen tears Van de Ven to pieces and names the ideal replacement

Valentijn Driessen is highly critical of Micky van de Ven in Kick-Off from De Telegraaf. After the 2-2 draw against Greece, his verdict is that head coach Xavi should pick a different left-back for the Netherlands.

''You can almost see Van de Ven looking around as if to say: what am I supposed to do? He just needs clear instructions before a match and, beyond that, not all sorts of tactical tricks'', the alarmed Driessen advises Xavi.

''It almost seems as if those lads have got it into their heads that Xavi's instructions are more important than playing with a free spirit. In the first half they were just doing whatever'', the Netherlands watcher says, still astonished by the opening spell against Greece.

By contrast, Mike Verweij is far less critical of Van de Ven. ''What stood out was that every now and then he put his foot down, using his pace to correct a mistake by himself or someone else. Then you do see that he is tremendously quick.''

For Driessen, though, the concern is growing. ''It is already three matches in a row now'', he says of Van de Ven, who he feels has been underwhelming. ''I hope Xavi will simply put a normal left-back there for once. Like Hato, who I think is better centrally than at left-back. But he also plays at left-back regularly.''

He also suggests Ian Maatsen. ''Koeman did not fancy him. And Xavi probably does not either. But every time he does very well, like against Spain last year in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.''

''An excellent player. But for one reason or another he does not seem to be in favour with those national team coaches. But I would rather have that type of player than Van de Ven. He is quick, fine. But if he is only there to correct mistakes, then you are defeating your own purpose'', Driessen said. ''It is also about someone being comfortable on the ball.''