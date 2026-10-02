Valentijn Driessen says Xavi's substitutions against Greece paid off. "But the Spaniard was also responsible with his starting XI for the dramatic first half in which the Netherlands fell 2-0 behind," De Telegraaf writes.

In Driessen's view, little has changed with the Netherlands since Xavi arrived last summer. "As under his predecessor Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands remain particularly vulnerable defensively, as was evident against Germany, Serbia and in Greece."

The Netherlands have not kept a single clean sheet in 2026, the critical Netherlands watcher points out. "Against Germany it could already have been 1-3 at half-time at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, and Serbia also had a number of good chances. Added to that, the standard of play in Belgrade was far from impressive."

Afterwards, Driessen judged the first 45 minutes in Greece even more harshly. "There the Dutch national team simply produced an abject performance against Greece in the first half. On the ball, off the ball, offensively, defensively, what Xavi's side showed bore no resemblance to anything. The Spanish national coach was certainly also to blame for those wretched opening 45 minutes from the world number nine against the number 40."

He points to Xavi's decision to start Quinten Timber and Guus Til in midfield. "With those two in midfield, Joey Veerman was not helped either. Fortunately, Xavi came to his senses in time and threw his recipe for that dramatic first half overboard with three substitutions."

Once Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch returned to midfield, the Netherlands snatched a point against the Greeks at the last moment. Reijnders scored the equaliser in the 89th minute. "And Xavi therefore remains unbeaten with two draws and one win."