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Feyenoord topped the table at the end of October. Less than a month later, they are already down to fifth. Valentijn Driessen takes aim at the Rotterdam club in his column in De Telegraaf.

Driessen says Giovanni van Bronckhorst is faring no better than his predecessor Robin van Persie. “After thirteen league matches, an analysis based on the numbers favours Van Persie. He had three more points, 28 to 25, and was second.”

For Driessen, Feyenoord are in a downward spiral. “The football looks just as bad and hopeless as it did during the disastrous period of November and December last year under Van Persie.”

The Westland native also takes aim at Dévy Rigaux's signings, listing them sarcastically.

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“Where is Charles Vanhoutte, the Belgian Jordan Henderson, when he needs to take charge?” Driessen also mentions Mika Mármol, Nacho Ferri, Javi López and Reiss Nelson.

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“Not to mention the new Manuel Neuer, Tjark Ernst, the goalkeeper from second-tier Bundesliga club Hertha BSC, who came to Rotterdam for 5 million (!). Meanwhile, the better goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther was sold for a million,” Driessen adds.

Driessen believes Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël have been found out. “The parallels between newly appointed captain Valente and former captain Sem Steijn, now a substitute, are hard to ignore.”

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Driessen also sees a curse on the captain's armband. “Like Steijn, Valente made a good start to the season, but has fallen away badly over the past month. Van Persie put Steijn on the bench for the big match against PSV after five goals in nine games.”

“Against Heerenveen, captain Valente was substituted, even though he had sacrificed his own interests for the team by playing on the left wing.” Driessen also writes that Zechiël is now a shadow of the technically gifted and dynamic midfielder he once was.

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“Van Bronckhorst cannot solve the problem for now,” says Driessen, though he believes the manager has matured since his previous spell at Feyenoord.

“His calm demeanour makes it look as though he has everything under control. To prove that, he will need to bring about a quick turnaround, both in results and in performances,” Driessen concludes.