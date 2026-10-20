Gary Neville has reported trouble in the Manchester United dressing room on Sky Sports. The former player is fairly certain Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martínez have had a row.

Last week, Manchester United offered little resistance in the Champions League as they lost 2-0 away to Atlético Madrid.

Martínez appeared on camera for Amazon Prime after the match. In a scathing interview, he openly criticised the club's technical director.

According to Martínez, the club invested far too little in the squad last summer. He had expected much more. His comments drew considerable criticism. The club are considering not exercising their option to extend his contract by a year.

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Diallo posted on Snapchat after the Argentine defender's interview: "An absolute disgrace, I'm speechless." The post also caused a considerable stir.

Neville is certain Diallo's post was aimed at Martínez. "I believe there was absolutely a heated discussion between them in the dressing room; they had an argument. One hundred per cent. It's impossible that they didn't discuss this issue with Martinez."

"If you think about Amad Diallo's Snapchat post: it was aimed at his team-mate, so it's clear they're at odds with each other. Martinez went too far, but so did Amad," he concludes.