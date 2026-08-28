A bombshell has erupted in the transfer market, and its central figure is England star Trent Alexander-Arnold. He could return to his old home at Anfield just months after his departure to the Spanish capital.

Renowned journalist Ben Jacobs has broken the news, confirming that Liverpool's management have entered advanced negotiations with Real Madrid to bring the England full-back back for just 15 million euros.

Jacobs said: "Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid over their former player Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool will pay 15 million euros for the right-back, who has not had many opportunities to play since joining the club."

Playing minutes: the password

The negotiations have reached their final stages, according to Jacobs, amid a clear desire from the player himself to secure a greater chance of featuring. He has found himself on the bench at Real Madrid, facing fierce competition for the right-back spot.

Madrid's signing of Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries to strengthen the same position made it harder still for the Englishman to nail down a starting place.

Alexander-Arnold spent many years inside Liverpool's academy before becoming one of its most prominent stars, and the source added that he remains keen to return to Anfield, the stadium that witnessed the making of his glory.

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An unexpected return

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in the summer of 2025 in a deal that stirred plenty of controversy among the club's fans, joining Real Madrid for a new venture on which great hopes had been pinned.

The latest developments have now thrown the door wide open to a scenario nobody saw coming. Should the deal go through, Alexander-Arnold's return to Liverpool would rank among the summer's most notable surprises. The prodigal son back home, just months after the farewell.