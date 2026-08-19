As kicker report, Atubolu now sees a move to Eintracht Frankfurt as the "most stable alternative" after his plan to join a European heavyweight, ideally from the Premier League, went completely wrong.

Atubolu and his now former agency Epic Sports badly misjudged the situation before the summer transfer window, rejecting a contract extension at Freiburg beyond 2027 to underline the keeper's desire to move to a top club. Freiburg moved quickly and signed Mio Backhaus as their new number one for the club-record fee of 12 million euros. Atubolu, though, suddenly found himself at a standstill.

Solid interest, or even concrete offers from England, from Aston Villa for example, failed to materialise despite their own expectations. There was also barely any movement elsewhere in the market that appealed to Atubolu. kicker recently reported that the 24-year-old was "long dissatisfied" with the work of his agents. He has now finally run out of patience. kicker report that Atubolu has "officially parted ways with Epic Sports after all formalities were settled". That has since also been confirmed to the specialist magazine.

Atubolu was apparently also lured with possible BVB interest

The agency of the widely known and bizarre Ali Barat had "also got Atubolu excited and kept him interested with three attractive if-then scenarios", it was said. Barat, together with his employee Marcel Brillmann, is said to have suggested to Atubolu that he was, among others, a hot transfer candidate at Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Aston Villa if the established number one at the respective clubs were to leave. But that was quite clearly not the case at any of the clubs.

To avoid the horror scenario of a season in the stands at Freiburg, also with a view to a possible future with the Germany national team, Atubolu had to rethink. After splitting from Epic Sports, Frankfurt apparently offer a way out.

A week and a half before the start of the Bundesliga, the Hessians are suddenly looking after all for a new number one after the 7-0 hammering by Brentford, with neither the injury-prone and error-prone Kaua Santos nor Michael Zetterer, who only arrived from Werder Bremen last summer, able to convince new coach Adi Hütter. Then on Sunday, kicker revealed the interest in Atubolu.

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Freiburg reportedly want 15 million for Atubolu - Hradecky an alternative?

The only question is whether Frankfurt can even afford the man who may soon be Germany's national-team goalkeeper. Despite the widely known dilemma, Freiburg want at least 15 million euros for Atubolu. But SGE still have not reached their planned transfer surplus of 50 million euros this summer.

According to kicker there have not yet been any concrete negotiations between Freiburg and Frankfurt. The same applies to Hütter's former club Monaco and SGE. Recently, besides Atubolu, Frankfurt were also linked with a return for the hugely popular Lukas Hradecky. According to kicker that trail is not "hot", however.

What is certain, though, is that board member for sport Markus Krösche will not focus solely on Atubolu in the goalkeeping issue, "so as not to weaken his negotiating position vis-à-vis Freiburg". Also conceivable is the signing or loan of a number two from a foreign top club.

Atubolu is apparently examining other transfer options again

So what happens next with Frankfurt's goalkeeping situation until a new goalkeeper possibly arrives? In the first round of the DFB Cup this weekend against SC St. Tönis, Kaua Santos will again be between the posts. Hütter confirmed that on Wednesday at a press conference. "We will go into the match with him. Then we will see what happens in future," said the Austrian.

As for Atubolu, he is at least now keeping fit in Freiburg's team training after previously training individually. And although he can well imagine a move to SGE, he is currently also reorganising his circle and checking "how solid the longer-standing interest from other clubs such as Napoli, Marseille or Bournemouth is".

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