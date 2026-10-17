The referee's report from Leganes v Cordoba has laid bare exactly why Alvaro Morata was sent off during the Madrid club's 1-0 defeat at Butarque on Friday evening, a fourth straight loss in the Spanish second division.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the striker, Leganes' marquee signing of the season, walked after barely half an hour on the pitch.

Morata replaced Suko in the 63rd minute. He was gone by the 91st, dismissed by referee Eder Mayo for a second booking.

Seven minutes after coming on, he was already in the book.

That first yellow, according to the report, came for "confronting an opponent without directing an insult or threat at him", with Cordoba's Isma Ruiz the other man involved.

Added time brought the second. Mayo punished Morata for "making remarks of a technical nature about one of my decisions", as he wrote in his report.

Under the dismissals section, the referee recorded that the former Spain international went for an accumulation of bookings.

It's the first red card of Morata's career at this level, and his Leganes move has yet to get going.

Seven appearances since his debut against Las Palmas on 4 September, 434 minutes on the pitch, and not a single goal.

He'll now sit out Saturday's visit of Real Mallorca, another afternoon at Butarque.



