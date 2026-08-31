Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid 2025-26Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Dramatic move: Arsenal defy Álvarez before the end of the transfer window

Transfers
J. Alvarez
LaLiga
Premier League
Barcelona
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
Spain
England

 Arsenal are preparing to make fresh contact with Julian Alvarez in a final attempt to settle a deal for the Atletico Madrid striker before the summer transfer window shuts.

Tribuna reported, citing the reliable journalist Gianluigi Longari, that the Gunners will open fresh talks with Alvarez's representatives in the coming hours as they look to convince him to join the London club.

Arsenal remain keen despite the Argentine's reluctance to move to England.

According to Longari, the club will hold a new direct discussion with Alvarez's camp in a bid to shift his stance before the market closes.

His future has grown more uncertain since Atletico Madrid ruled out a move to Barcelona, the player's preferred destination. 

Atletico's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin had confirmed the club would not sell the striker to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has returned to training after missing some sessions through illness, and Arsenal still represent a possible alternative.

Recent reports suggest the Gunners are trying to capitalise on Atletico's refusal to deal with Barcelona. That stance has made the London club one of the most prominent options available to Alvarez, should he decide to leave Spain.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google