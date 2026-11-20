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Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury against FC Köln (1-1) on Friday. Bayern Munich have since confirmed he has torn his syndesmosis ligament. Kane faces around three months out, according to Sky.

Kane landed awkwardly during a challenge in the box in the first half. The prolific striker knew something was wrong and had to come off.

His injury adds to Bayern's problems. Luis Díaz, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were all absent on Friday, and Bayern felt their absence.

The 33-year-old Kane recently won the Ballon d'Or. He has scored 156 goals in 163 matches since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

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Michael Olise also went off injured and, according to Sky left the stadium on crutches. Bayern say the Frenchman has bruised his forefoot. German media expect him to be available again next week.

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Díaz also looks set to return to Bayern's squad next week. The Colombian suffered a muscle injury a month ago and is expected to make his return against Lille OSC in the Champions League on Wednesday.

At the post-match press conference, coach Vincent Kompany was asked whether he wants to bring in a new striker in January. "I don't want to talk at all about what might need to happen in two months," the Belgian replied.

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"The only things that interest me now are the matches we still have ahead of us and making sure that, despite this situation, we keep picking up points and securing wins."

"The players we have available now are our most important priority. Our job is to perform in these matches and try, together with our fans, to keep helping each other through this situation. Nothing else matters at the moment," Kompany said.