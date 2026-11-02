A fixture list could hardly be more merciless. Bayern Munich lost several players to injury in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's top match. Next up on Tuesday are Atletico Madrid, one of Europe's toughest teams. After draws against Viking Stavanger and Arsenal, Bayern badly need a win to boost their bid for direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16.

In attack, the numbers are particularly bleak: four of seven established players are definitely out, and one is doubtful. Luis Diaz (muscle bundle tear) is unlikely to return until the end of November, while Jamal Musiala (muscle fibre tear) could make his comeback against FSV Mainz 05 next Saturday. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both went off in the first half against Dortmund, and Bayern Munich confirmed their diagnoses on Sunday.

Saibari tore the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle. He has already undergone surgery and is likely to be out for three months. Gnabry suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh and is expected to be sidelined for one to two months. Michael Olise also went off against Dortmund after picking up a knock (knee problems). Bayern Munich gave no update on him, leaving his availability against Atletico in doubt.

If Olise is also unavailable, Bayern will have only centre-forward Harry Kane, who endured a frustrating game against Dortmund and even missed a penalty, and Lennart Karl, whose form is the subject of heated debate. Karl missed the chance to win the match against Dortmund in stoppage time and is searching for form.

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That would leave two attacking positions vacant in Bayern's 4-2-3-1 system. Interim head coach Aaron Danks is likely to turn to players who are nominally defenders. Alphonso Davies could start on the left wing, with Nathaniel Brown or Tom Bischof as the number ten.

With the squad stretched, Bayern Munich can call on several players who operate in different positions. Max Eberl and the club's sporting management can feel vindicated by their transfer policy in that respect, as can the coaching staff, who regularly test players in different roles. None of the positions under consideration would be new to Davies, Brown or Bischof. Konrad Laimer offers another example: during the recent absence of Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic, he played in central midfield, excelled at right-back against Dortmund and can also play on the left.

Bayern should still be able to field a reasonably strong starting XI against Atletico. Danks, though, would have little room to respond to further injuries or to the way the match unfolds. His established options off the bench would be Bischof or Brown, depending on the starting XI, defenders Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Jonathan Tah or Min-Jae Kim, plus David Santos Daiber and Tim Binder, the young players who have regularly made the squad recently.

Danks could also turn to Bastian Assomo, who impressed in pre-season. The 16-year-old centre-forward played with remarkable maturity and freshness, and even scored twice. On Saturday, Assomo scored a brace in the reserve side's wild 5-5 draw with TSV Landsberg. He has yet to make the first-team squad this season, but would at least offer an intriguing option off the bench.

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Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig also came out of the Dortmund match carrying a knock. After his collision with Carney Chukwuemeka, Urbig did not look, according to Eberl, "exactly as though he was going to a wedding". Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hopes to make his comeback against Atletico. "I hope so," he said as he left the arena.

With so many players out, the Dortmund match raised questions about the small squad and whether Bayern should add to it in the winter transfer market. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said that question comes "too early". Eberl added: "It's not as if five players are now out for half a year." He then knocked his forehead with his fist, just to be safe. Bayern had deliberately opted for a small squad to give their young players the chance to make a major breakthrough. Last season, Karl. Now perhaps Binder, Daiber Santos or Assomo.

Kane can find a positive in the timing: "It's better that it happens now than in March or April. Of course, you hope it never happens. But you know from football history that injuries keep happening." With the bad luck Bayern Munich are having now, perhaps their fortunes will improve for the decisive stage of the season. Injuries are not all they have had to deal with: coach Vincent Kompany has had meningeal irritation, while Kimmich's father has died.