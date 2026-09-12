Douvikas: "The secrets behind my goals for Como? My cat Grace and billiards"

Tasos Douvikas, striker for Como under Fabregas, spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport: "Champions? It's a wonderful feeling. We've worked so hard to get to this moment and to win like that, in front of our fans, is something we will remember forever, and they will too. But we already have to think about the next one: this is the most delicate moment, when we have to keep our concentration levels high."









What did Fabregas say to you in the dressing room before the match?





"He didn't change the way he prepared for the game, and I think that is very important because it keeps us sharp. As always, he asked us for courage, focus and the personality to play the way we know how."





Like Bayern, PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United, you are the only side to have won the first one by at least a three-goal margin. Europe will have to reckon with this Como too. Don't tell us it's too early because no one will believe you now.





"No... (laughs). We're talking about the best teams in the world, with a great history behind them. We've only just arrived, it would not be wise to think about it even for a second, it would only do damage."





Three goals in four games, which becomes six in the last nine if you add in last season, which you ended as Serie A's runner-up top scorer behind Lautaro, level with Malen. Big numbers.





"I'm pleased, strikers live on goals and above all on consistency. But really the main thing is helping my team-mates in every match, not just by scoring."





Now that Italian defenders fear you and study you, what are your counter-moves to stay at the top?





"To keep improving, individually and in the team game. Serie A defenders are very strong, both physically and from a tactical point of view, so you always have to know how to read the situation."





Roma's Ndicka called you the most awkward customer. Which defender do you fear most instead?





"Chalobah, Ramon and Kempf, who I come up against every day in training... Joking aside, there are lots of strong defenders in Italy. I like duels that keep you switched on for 90 minutes."





Aggression, intelligence, possession football: Cesc insists on imposing our game





I know you're not thinking about the Serie A title, only about winning the next match. But from what we've seen so far, it looks like only you and Roma can trouble Inter.





"No, it really is too early to have these kinds of discussions, there are many other teams of the highest level in Serie A."





Far too much has already been said about the rivalry between you and Kean. Have you already understood how Fabregas will manage you?





"I have total faith in the manager's ability to use his players, and Moise and I are focused only on the team. I'm really happy that someone so strong has arrived to fight alongside us, we know we will need everyone's contribution."





You and Moise have things in common and differences too: explain them to us...





"We are both physical and look to run in behind, but we have different characteristics. We can play together precisely because we complement each other."





And what about playing with two talents like Paz and Baturina behind you?





"Quality combined with intelligence: a striker could not ask for anything better."





More generally, what is Fabregas working on most tactically this season?





"Aggression, intelligence, play with the ball. He insists on imposing our game, the most important thing for him."





I focus on my work, I spend a lot of time at the training ground. The enthusiasm is nice, it gives us energy, but there is a risk it distracts you and goes to your head





The new signings have done well, haven't they? Milla was even captain against Leipzig when Da Cunha went off. Who has impressed you the most?





"Everyone has brought something important. Luis has great personality, but the others have settled in very quickly too. It has happened with all the players who have arrived here, and that explains how this group and this environment work."





You prefer to keep a low profile and don't like the spotlight, so how do you handle the excitement around the club and in the media?





"I try to remain myself. I focus on my work, I spend a lot of time at the training ground. The enthusiasm is nice, it gives us energy, but there is a risk it distracts you and goes to your head."





Is spending time with your cats and playing billiards still your favourite pastime, or have you discovered others in Italy?





"My cat Grace is always a certainty. And the cue hasn't gone out of fashion either. Here, above all, I've discovered how beautiful it is to experience football with this passion, every day."



