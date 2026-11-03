Desire Doue continued to cement his place among France's leading talents in the Champions League on Tuesday night, pulling off a remarkable feat against Villarreal in the fourth round of the league phase that put him alongside one of the most prominent strikers in the history of French football.

Doue scored one of Paris's four first-half goals, taking his tally to 13 in the Champions League before turning 22. That matches the record of his compatriot Karim Benzema.

According to statistics from Stats du Foot, Doue ranks second on the list of highest-scoring French players in the history of the continental competition in this age bracket, behind Kylian Mbappe and his 21 goals.

The same source also hailed the French star as a talisman at Paris Saint-Germain, noting that Luis Enrique's side simply do not lose when he scores. "Doue has scored in 30 official matches with Paris Saint-Germain, and the team won them all, with no draws or defeats," they explained.

Vitinha, Doue, Mayulu and Ruiz fired home Paris's four goals in a record time of 16 minutes and two seconds.

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