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Villarreal CF v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Doué matches Benzema and closes in on Mbappé's throne in the Champions League

Match
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
D. Doue
K. Benzema
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

Paris talent storms into France's history

Desire Doue continued to cement his place among France's leading talents in the Champions League on Tuesday night, pulling off a remarkable feat against Villarreal in the fourth round of the league phase that put him alongside one of the most prominent strikers in the history of French football.

Doue scored one of Paris's four first-half goals, taking his tally to 13 in the Champions League before turning 22. That matches the record of his compatriot Karim Benzema.

According to statistics from Stats du Foot, Doue ranks second on the list of highest-scoring French players in the history of the continental competition in this age bracket, behind Kylian Mbappe and his 21 goals.

The same source also hailed the French star as a talisman at Paris Saint-Germain, noting that Luis Enrique's side simply do not lose when he scores. "Doue has scored in 30 official matches with Paris Saint-Germain, and the team won them all, with no draws or defeats," they explained.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Ligue 1

07 Nov 2026

TRO

TRO

VIL

VIL

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

GET

GET

Vitinha, Doue, Mayulu and Ruiz fired home Paris's four goals in a record time of 16 minutes and two seconds.

Read also: Video: four goals in record time: Paris break Real Madrid's historic record

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