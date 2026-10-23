Doubts surround Messi ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Will Lionel Messi show up at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in London? Organisers are expecting the Argentine, a contender for the award and its record holder with eight titles, but his attendance remains far from certain.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Messi won't make his final call on travelling to the British capital until after Inter Miami's next match against New York Red Bulls, set for tomorrow, Saturday, in the United States. The days ahead are crammed with commitments and travel.

Princess of Asturias Award first, then a return to America

The Argentina captain picks up the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport today, Friday, at a ceremony inside the Campoamor Theatre in the Spanish city of Oviedo.

Once the ceremony wraps up, he flies to the United States to rejoin Inter Miami ahead of Saturday's clash with New York Red Bulls, a game that will shape his next move.

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A new trip to London to settle the debate

After Saturday's match, Messi decides whether to cross the Atlantic again for the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the "London Palladium" in the British capital on Monday.

Packed commitments and a tight window between Spain, the United States and then London all threaten to keep him away. His participation stays up in the air until the final whistle in Inter Miami's next game.