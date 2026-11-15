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Ahmad Salah
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Double breakthrough at Barcelona: Flick awaits an unexpected surprise

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Barcelona's calculations regarding the upcoming phase are no longer linked solely to the team's results, but also to its ability to regain influential elements at a sensitive point in the season, after injuries imposed themselves on Hansi Flick's options and placed the midfield before difficult tests.

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Spanish newspaper AS report that Barcelona midfielder Rodri is recovering faster than expected. The player has shown such positive progress in rehabilitation that the medical staff are now rethinking his return date, and they could shave several days off his absence to get him back in action earlier than first planned.

The Spain international tore his biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh on 3 November, during the Champions League clash against Aston Villa. Barcelona's medical statement at the time gave no specific timeframe, but early leaks from inside the club pointed to a lay-off of four to five weeks.

Read also: Out of the decision-making circle: Barcelona loses control over Araujo

Those estimates sparked talk of a possible comeback on 8 December, when Barcelona face Rodri's former club Manchester City at the Spotify Camp Nou in the sixth round of the Champions League league phase. His recovery, though, has changed the maths for the better.

A potential date for Rodri's return

AS now float 2 December as the new target, when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture brought forward because of both sides' commitments in the Spanish Super Cup.

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The club do not rule out Rodri getting medical clearance a few days earlier. That would open the door to a place in the squad for the clash against Deportivo on 29 November, where he could play a limited spell and gradually regain match sharpness ahead of the tougher test against Atletico Madrid.

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Read also: The awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain's star wants only Barcelona

Inside the club, the feeling is that the player could even start against Atletico Madrid, provided his recovery keeps ticking along at the current rate with no setbacks.

Dani Olmo also close to returning

Rodri is not the only reason for the mood of optimism at Barcelona. Confidence is growing that Dani Olmo will be ready to return against Villarreal, the team's first match after the current international break.

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Olmo injured his left adductor muscle against Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October. He is expected back after a month out, in line with the initial estimates for his recovery.

Flick, then, could soon have his full range of midfield options back. He awaits Olmo's return when competition resumes after the break, while Rodri, on the new potential timeline, will miss only the two clashes against Villarreal in La Liga and Sabah of Azerbaijan in the Champions League before pushing for a return against Atletico Madrid.

Read also: Mourinho sacrifices a Real duo, and a firm stance towards Endrick

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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