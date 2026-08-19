According to a report by Sky, two names in particular are on the list of players Borussia Dortmund would allow to look for a new club if a suitable offer arrives: forward Fabio Silva and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Both only joined Borussia Dortmund last summer for a similar fee of around €20 million, but neither fully convinced in their debut season in Dortmund colours.

The Portuguese striker found life difficult in attack and mostly had to settle for a backup role behind first-choice Serhou Guirassy. The Austria-born player, meanwhile, was plagued by a number of minor injuries that repeatedly set him back in the battle for a place in central midfield.

Sky say the club would not stand in either player's way if an interested side are willing to pay. In Silva's case, "Dortmund would not be averse if an offer in the region of €20 million were to come in", and a similarly high fee for Chukwuemeka would also likely satisfy the BVB bosses.

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What competition do Fabio Silva and Carney Chukwuemeka face at BVB?

Next season looks likely to be just as tough for both, at least in terms of playing time. In attack, BVB have strengthened with high-calibre additions Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias, and Guirassy also remains under contract in Dortmund despite being linked with a departure at one stage.

Central midfield does not look any easier. Germany international Felix Nmecha and Jude Bellingham, who has impressed strongly in pre-season, are initially considered first choice, while Joey Veerman has also arrived from PSV Eindhoven for that position.

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Is Fabio Silva heading to Spain to join Real Betis?

Silva's case appears to be further along, with initial concrete suitors already said to be in the picture. According to Bild , citing Seville-based Spanish TV channel 101TV , a delegation from Real Betis travelled to Dortmund at the start of the week to push for a move that would take the Portuguese striker to Spain.

Those club officials, around Ramon Alarcon Rubiales and Alvaro Ladron, have reportedly identified the 24-year-old as their "number one transfer target". However, they would prefer a loan deal with a subsequent option to buy, which would become an obligation to buy if certain sporting targets are met. Alongside Real Betis, Real Sociedad are also said to have taken an interest in the one-cap Portugal international.

For now, Silva is said to have made it clear internally during pre-season that he wants to face the competition at BVB and establish himself. His contract in Dortmund runs until 2030. If he does decide to leave in the end despite everything, BVB would have to become active in the transfer market once again.