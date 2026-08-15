Borussia Dortmund are continuing to push hard to sign one of Barcelona's players during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Dortmund want Hector Fort, with the defender close to leaving the Catalan club after falling out of Hansi Flick's plans.

The 20-year-old has been training away from the group for several days, awaiting a decision on his future.

Fort wants a destination that will hand him a regular starting role next season.

Barcelona value him at between 15 and 20 million euros, but the Catalan club do not want to lose control over him. They may lower the fee if they retain a percentage of his rights or insert a buy-back clause.

His first preference was a move to the Premier League, a stage on which the academy graduate could have shown his qualities. But Dortmund have entered the race in force.

Matteo Moretto revealed the interest, and "Mundo Deportivo" confirm that Dortmund are currently closest to completing a deal.

With Jan Couto out on loan at Como, Dortmund have only Julian Ryerson at right-back. Fort could push him hard.

The German club also live by a philosophy of handing young players minutes, which could make them an ideal destination for his development.

Fort wants to prove his considerable potential this year after his loan spell at Elche, during which he suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder that kept him out for a large part of the season.

Dortmund are pushing to secure his services. They would offer him a strong league in which to play, plus the lure of the UEFA Champions League.