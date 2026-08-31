Donyell Malen's superb form for AS Roma shows no sign of slowing down. A week after the Dutch forward hit a perfect hat-trick against Fiorentina, he again proved decisive against Lecce on Monday night. Malen scored twice in a 0-4 win.

Just like last week, Malen, who joined Roma permanently from Aston Villa this summer, started for the visitors. Marten de Roon, signed from Atalanta this week, began on the bench.

Midway through the first half, Malen had already scored both his goals. In the fourth minute, the forward punished sloppy Lecce defending with a fierce low strike: 0-1.

Then came his second, a composed finish from a low Wesley França cross: 0-2. In between, Malen was also booked for handball.

Roma kept pressing after the second goal. Matías Soulé made it 0-3 from the rebound after goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone had saved his first effort.

Malen then passed up several chances to complete another hat-trick, while Lecce hit the post through Lassana Coulibaly at the other end. Roma still got their 0-4 half an hour from time, when Rodrigo Mora tapped in from close range.

From there, Roma, now top of Serie A, saw the game out comfortably. De Roon made his debut in the 84th minute when he replaced Paulo Dybala.