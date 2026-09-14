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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Donyell Malen scores again and keeps leaders AS Roma’s perfect run going

Torino vs Roma
Torino
Roma
Serie A
D. Malen

Donyell Malen was gold again for AS Roma. The Netherlands international opened the scoring away to Torino on Monday in a 0-2 win. The result sends Roma top of Serie A with 12 points from four matches.

The first half revolved around Malen. He headed wide from close range and had a goal ruled out for offside. A few minutes before the break, the forward finally turned in after sloppy Torino defending.

Roma took that lead into half-time, but could not add to it after the restart. Nahuel Molina did come close, only for Torino goalkeeper Lucas Perri to keep out his fierce effort.

In the 93rd minute, Niccolo Pisilli made it 0-2 for the visitors. A few minutes later the final whistle went, and Roma could celebrate the win and top spot.

With another goal, Malen now tops the Serie A scoring charts on six. Next up on Saturday is a heavyweight home clash with reigning champions Inter, who are currently fourth.

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