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Hussein Hamdy
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Donis excludes Saudi Arabia star from Uzbekistan clash

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Giorgos Donis, the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, has decided to leave Mohammed Mahzari out of Saudi Arabia's training camp held in Qatar, during the November international break.

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Saudi Arabia's official statement confirmed Mahzari felt pain in his hamstring, with medical examinations revealing an injury that requires a treatment and rehabilitation programme. He returns to Riyadh today to begin that rehabilitation with his club.

Donis had guided Saudi Arabia to a 3-2 win over South Korea earlier on Friday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. It was his first friendly of the current international break as his side prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Al-Ittihad winger Marwan Al-Sahafi opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

South Korea hit back early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Hyun-gyu turned a low cross into the net with a powerful finish that beat Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

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Mohammed Kanno answered almost immediately. The Al-Hilal midfielder restored Saudi Arabia's lead in the 56th minute, collecting a pass from Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid and firing it home.

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17 Nov 2026

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Abdulelah Al-Amri did not wait long to make it three. The Al-Nassr defender headed in a corner delivered by Al-Hilal midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 59th minute.

Lee Jae pulled one back for South Korea in the 68th minute, turning a low cross past Al-Owais, but Saudi Arabia held on for the win.

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This is their first victory over South Korea in 21 years. The last came in 2005, when they beat them home and away, 2-0 and 1-0, in 2006 World Cup qualifying.

The meeting was the 19th between the two nations across friendlies and official matches since their first in 1980.

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Across the previous 18 games, Saudi Arabia had won five, South Korea six, with seven drawn.

Six of those had come more recently, and Saudi Arabia had failed to win any. South Korea took two, four finished level, and then came today's result.

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At friendly level, this was the seventh meeting. That run began in 1980, with South Korea winning twice and three games drawn. Today's victory was Saudi Arabia's second.

Their most memorable win over South Korea came in the semi-final of the 2000 AFC Asian Cup, Talal Al-Meshal scoring both goals in a 2-1 success.

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Their last official clash came in the round of 16 at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. It finished 1-1 in normal time before South Korea advanced on penalties.

Next up, Saudi Arabia stay in Doha to face Uzbekistan in another friendly on Tuesday.

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
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