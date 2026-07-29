Juventus have pulled off one of the standout deals of the summer window, striking a final agreement for one of Paris Saint-Germain's strikers. It took lengthy negotiations riddled with complications, and the move nearly collapsed on more than one occasion.

Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus will pay 38 million euros, plus bonuses reaching 12 million euros, to sign France's Randal Kolo Muani on loan with an obligation to buy. The total value could reach 50 million euros.

French sources had earlier indicated the deal was already sealed, with the player set to leave within 48 hours to undergo his medical and sign officially with the Italian club.

Every party has confirmed the agreement includes a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Sky Sport Italia clarified that this clause only kicks in if Juventus qualify for one of next season's European competitions, after the earlier condition had been limited to Champions League qualification.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the basic value of the deal comes to 38 million euros, covering the loan and the purchase, with additional incentives that could reach 12 million euros.

Kolo Muani is expected to sign a five-year contract worth an annual salary of 5.5 million euros, plus a further 1.5 million euros in performance-related bonuses.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano simply noted that the deal's value tops 43 million euros. Journalist Alfredo Pedulla put the total at up to 50 million euros, explaining that part of the bonuses hinges on conditions that are difficult to achieve.

PSG had signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros in the summer of 2023, but the France striker never lived up to expectations. He went out on loan to Juventus for six months in 2025, then spent last season with Tottenham Hotspur.

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