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Abdelmawgood Samir

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"Done deal" turned upside down: new crisis at Barcelona

Transfers
Barcelona
Ajax
M. ter Stegen
LaLiga
Eredivisie
Spain
Netherlands
Germany

Marc-André ter Stegen's move from Barcelona to Ajax has entered a dark tunnel. Negotiations have stalled once again over how to split the German goalkeeper's salary, a surprising turn for a deal that looked settled only days ago.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that all parties remain rigid in their positions. What seemed a mere formality has turned into a complex crisis that is no longer purely financial, now extending to a row over how to divide the wages between the two clubs.

Financial fair play regulations complicate the picture

Barcelona refuse to budge because financial fair play restrictions limit their room for manoeuvre. Ajax, meanwhile, cannot take any further steps towards ter Stegen, and that has brought the talks to a halt once again.

The goalkeeper had completed the procedures for his switch last Friday, after Barcelona agreed to the deal. Then everything was turned upside down in one of the biggest summer transfers in the Spanish league.

Club Friendlies
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
Club Friendlies
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

An imminent solution or a prolonged crisis?

A resolution looks unlikely for now, yet sources insist all parties want the matter sorted in the coming days. Ter Stegen remains at Barcelona, waiting to see how it unfolds.

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