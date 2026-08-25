Done: Barcelona sign contracts for a new signing

Barcelona sealed a new signing on Monday, strengthening the squad in the ongoing summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Barcelona have just signed all the documents for the deal to sign goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The deal is now done."

He added: "Fenerbahce will receive two million euros plus a further two million euros in potential add-ons."



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Romano concluded: "Barcelona plan for Livakovic to become their backup goalkeeper starting from June 2027 following the departure of Wojciech Szczesny once his contract expires, provided the club can now find a suitable loan deal for him."

A new striker remains the main priority for sporting director Deco this summer.



