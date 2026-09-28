Does Mbappé deserve the Ballon d'Or? 3 obstacles that threaten the Frenchman's dream

Are goals alone enough to settle the most prestigious individual prize in world football? The question forces itself upon us this season, and Kylian Mbappé sits at the heart of the answer.

The French star has broken every goalscoring record imaginable and written his name into history as the World Cup's all-time top scorer. Yet he now faces a strange paradox: the closer he edges to the dream, the further the Ballon d'Or drifts away. So what is happening behind the scenes of the race? And why is the prize no longer guaranteed for Paris's golden boy?

France measures everything on precise scales, and here the competition remains unsettled. It has turned into an open battle, governed not only by numbers but by titles, consistency, and even what goes on inside the France dressing room itself.

Legendary numbers, without a crown

Kylian Mbappé enters this year's Ballon d'Or race as one of the leading candidates to be crowned for the first time, at the eagerly awaited ceremony that takes place in a few weeks' time in London.

He came away empty-handed in collective terms during his first season in a Real Madrid shirt. His individual tally, though, was exceptional by every measure.

Mbappé ended the season as top scorer in La Liga and top scorer in the Champions League, before grabbing the biggest headlines last summer by claiming the throne as the all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

But football does not recognise the individual alone. Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League title and Spain's World Cup triumph turned the scales upside down and set the nomination stakes alight, opening the door to rivals who possess what Mbappé lacks: titles.

Yamal, the rival who has everything

One name has come to worry all of Mbappé's admirers: Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona talent considers himself the most deserving of the individual prize and has said as much on several occasions.

No longer merely a rising talent, the young Spanish winger has become a direct rival armed with two lethal weapons: numbers and titles.

Yamal led Barcelona to the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles, and was one of the chief architects of Spain's World Cup triumph, where he played a pivotal role that cannot be ignored.

The list does not stop there. The race includes heavyweight names such as Rodri Hernández, Ousmane Dembélé, crowned Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain, the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and England's Harry Kane, who ended the season as the European continent's top scorer.









3 obstacles from within threaten Mbappé's dream

How does France view this fierce battle? The well-known RMC Sport journalist Arthur Perrot answers, and he confirms this year's competition is wide open more than ever before.

Perrot said in exclusive remarks: "There are many outstanding players competing for the prize, and Mbappé is undoubtedly among them. He made history this summer and became the all-time top scorer at the World Cup, and he produced an exceptional performance with Real Madrid, but he runs into three main obstacles that could deny him the dream."

The first obstacle: the curse of absent titles

The absence of collective titles counts as the most serious criterion in the Ballon d'Or vote. The judging panel and the journalists do not reward the top scorer alone. They reward the champion who leads his team to the podiums, which is exactly what Mbappé did not do this season.

The second obstacle: the absence of consistency

Despite his phenomenal numbers, Mbappé draws criticism for the inconsistency of his level across the season compared with rivals such as Yamal and Dembélé, who kept an upward and influential rhythm in the big, decisive matches.

The third obstacle: an internal French conflict

Here lies the most complicated obstacle. The competition is no longer external only, but has become French-versus-French par excellence, with his compatriot and former friend Ousmane Dembélé entering the race strongly after his historic season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Statements ignite the dispute in Les Bleus' camp

French press reports have revealed intriguing behind-the-scenes details unfolding behind closed doors, details that may affect Mbappé's chances in the Ballon d'Or race.

The French press frequently points to the conversations between Mbappé and Dembélé. Mbappé publicly declared that he is the strongest candidate and deserves the Ballon d'Or. Dembélé responded that he too had worked hard for it and deserves recognition despite not being strongly nominated at the start.

This exchange created clear confusion and tension between the players. The rift has not been fully resolved, and its effects have reached deep into the France camp.

Mbappé possesses all the individual credentials to win the prize, but the matter no longer depends on him alone. This year's Ballon d'Or will not be settled by goals only, but by titles, stability and relationships on and off the pitch.







