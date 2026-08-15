Does he regret it? Former Real Madrid star: this is the craziest thing I've ever done

Dani Ceballos is closing in on a decisive moment. Amid a stream of messages and relentless speculation, the player faces a decision that could determine his next destination before the summer window closes. The Spanish midfielder keeps waiting, and the signs increasingly point to a future tied to Real Betis, the club where he came through and which holds a special place in his career.

Interest has come from elsewhere, yet Ceballos has yet to settle his next move since the announcement that his journey with Real Madrid would end this summer.

He posted a message on his official Instagram account: "Someone once asked me what was the craziest thing I had done out of love, and I replied: waiting." Betis fans seized on it as proof of his determination to return to the Andalusian club, according to "El Desmarque".

At 30, Ceballos is a player the Betis board are desperate to bring back. But the negotiations still hit a financial wall. The club must free up room in its wage budget before it can register him and complete the deal.

Read also: A dangerous flaw at Chelsea: will Alonso fix it before it is too late?

Everything now hinges on a decisive call from Manu Fajardo, Betis's sporting director, to determine whether the club can take the final step. Time is running short with the start of La Liga approaching. Other clubs made offers during the summer, but the midfielder has kept giving Betis priority.

He even gave up a significant sum of money at Real Madrid and terminated his contract, a move that fit neatly with his desire to smooth a return to his former club.

Photos, songs and messages have filled his social media accounts over the past weeks, fuelling speculation about his future before the signals turned more direct.

None of it has settled the return, though. The final decision remains tied to Betis's ability to fix their finances and create the necessary room in the wage budget before the window shuts.

Read also: A frightening bet worth 590 million: Mourinho searches for the impossible equation

Read also: Killing two birds with one stone: Torres's departure hands Barcelona a double gain