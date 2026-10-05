Does he mean Manchester United? Conte awaits an offer with special specifications

Veteran Italian coach Antonio Conte has revealed his desire to revive a struggling giant in his next managerial post.

The 57-year-old has been out of work since leaving Napoli at the end of last season, drawing the curtain on a two-year spell that delivered the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup.

A former boss of both Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League, Conte addressed his possible next move in an interview with English newspaper "The Athletic".

Manchester United have also courted him in the past.

Speaking to the "Daily Mail", Conte said: "If I go to a club whose history speaks for itself, a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories, you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring this club back, if it is not there today, to fight for those goals."

He added: "I know perfectly well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, the players and the managers, that spark, that hope that drives you to say: 'Of course, we can win'. History is only made by winning."

He continued: "Clubs where there is pressure, where you know in the end that you are not going there just to take part, but to compete."

Manchester United are still enduring a difficult period, with the club not having won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in 2012-2013.

Conte never named United directly. But his description of a fallen giant pointed to a select group of clubs across Europe, the Red Devils among them.

Juventus, the club he coached from 2011 to 2014, also fit the bill, as do Milan.

His remarks land with Michael Carrick under scrutiny after Manchester United's poor start to the season.

The Red Devils have taken only five points from their first five matches, failing to build on the momentum they generated during the second half of last season when Carrick steered them to third place.

Conte has spent his career joining clubs in the summer. Yet he suggested he would weigh up a mid-season move "if it is worth it".















