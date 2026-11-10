Neymar Jr's future has rarely looked more uncertain. The Brazil star is now seriously weighing up an end to his career, worn down by a relentless run of injuries and physical problems that threaten his ability to perform at the level he expects of himself.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", the 34-year-old Santos forward hinted he could retire sooner than expected during a chat with Brazilian content creator Cris Guedes on the sidelines of the Kings League tournament.

Neymar opened by talking up his desire to feature in the Kings League, insisting he plans to keep playing until 2030. Guedes then asked whether retirement was on his mind.

The content creator tried to convince the Brazilian that he would only be 39 by then, with another five or six years potentially left in him.

Neymar's reply offered little comfort. "No, I can't, okay," he said, prompting Guedes to insist again that age would be no barrier.

That was when Neymar let the mask slip. "If you were in my position, you would understand," he admitted.

The words lay bare just how much the physical toll is weighing on him, with injuries dogging his every season and plainly disrupting his rhythm on the pitch.

Neymar appears to have accepted that his body may not carry him to the finish line he dreams of. Retirement is forcing its way into his thinking as a genuine prospect, even if the pull of the game refuses to let go.