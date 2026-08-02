Disputes between Osimhen and Galatasaray: will Barcelona sign him?

Victor Osimhen could become the most sought-after striker of the summer's closing weeks, provided Galatasaray and the player himself open the door to a move. Every indication suggests they might.

Tottenham have already tabled an opening offer of around 60 million euros for the Nigerian. Galatasaray turned it down.

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Whispers have circulated around Barcelona for weeks that Osimhen could leave for roughly 75 million euros. His enormous salary is the sticking point. He earns around 15 million euros net plus bonuses, and he owns his full image rights, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Any deal would prove extremely costly unless he agrees to slash his wages, and so far the player hasn't entertained the idea.

Problems in Turkey

Rumours of a tax dispute between the player and Galatasaray have surfaced in recent days. Osimhen has also reportedly given up the captaincy, hints that the mood around him could be shifting fast.

Atletico Madrid made enquiries but backed off over that same salary. Barcelona, for their part, are not weighing up the option at present, even as they concede Osimhen is a striker of the very highest calibre.

For now everyone waits to see what the coming days deliver, and whether the Nigerian will finally agree to leave. He has, after all, been comfortable across his two years in Turkey.

One thing looks certain: Osimhen won't be heading to Italy. A clause in his contract makes a sale to a Serie A side awkward, since Galatasaray would owe Napoli 70 million euros if that happened. That leaves England or Spain as his likeliest next destination.