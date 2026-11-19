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Algeria suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to hosts Togo last Tuesday in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, after a lacklustre display that exposed technical and morale problems within the squad and raised doubts over the future of coach Ibrahim Hamdani, at a time when Algeria are searching for a clear identity and new leaders.

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Algeria collapsed. They conceded three goals in the first half without any response, showed no fighting spirit and didn't manage a shot on target until the 87th minute.

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Samir Jebali, a journalist who specialises in Algerian football, said the defeat had been expected given the unconvincing display in the first leg.

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What frustrated him most was the manner of it. He pointed to a lack of desire and a major flaw in the tactical plan, according to French network "RMC" .

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Criticism dogs Hamdani amid the Ait-Nouri crisis

Criticism of Hamdani is mounting, even though he has won three, drawn one and lost just one since replacing Vladimir Petkovic last September.

Mehdi Dahak, founder of the "DZ Foot" website, believes the 48-year-old struggled to win widespread acceptance from the outset because he lacked coaching experience at professional level.

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Dahak also sees no clear technical progress under Hamdani, and questions linger over some of his selections, notably the omission of Baghdad Bounedjah and Houssem Aouar.

The Rayan Ait-Nouri row piled further pressure on the coach. The Manchester City full-back lost his place in the squad after a dispute that erupted when he didn't feature in the 3-1 win over Zambia on 25 September.

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Jebali feels the affair was badly handled, while Dahak pointed to confusion over the relationship between Hamdani and his assistant, Antar Yahia, who joined the technical staff before the head coach was appointed.

After the latest defeat, Hamdani's departure looks increasingly likely. Jebali believes the Algerian federation could announce his dismissal within hours or days, and thinks a quick end to the experiment would be best. That would leave around four months to find a coach capable of developing the group and giving it fresh impetus.

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A talented generation lacking leaders

Algeria have no shortage of promising young talent, with Ibrahim Maza, Anis Hadj Moussa, Mohamed Belloumi, Adil Boulbina and Yassine Titraoui among them. What they lack are leaders with strong personalities.

According to Jebali, the federation failed to prepare properly for the departure of the generation that led Algeria to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title, including Rais M'Bolhi, Adlene Guedioura, Sofiane Feghouli and Ismael Bennacer, as well as Riyad Mahrez and Youcef Belaili.

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The technical potential is there, he insists, but the team currently lack spirit and personality.

For all that, Algeria still top Group I on seven points, one clear of Togo, two ahead of Zambia and four ahead of Burundi.

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But they'll need a positive result away to Zambia before hosting Burundi in the final round if they're to avoid missing out on the tournament.

The criticism has now reached Walid Sadi, the Algerian federation president who chose Hamdani and Antar Yahia. Dahak noted that Sadi's decisions are causing controversy in football circles, and that some figures who backed his choices have begun to distance themselves.