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Referee Hernández Hernández took charge of the match between Barcelona and Villarreal, which ended in a 3-2 win for the Catalan side on matchday 13 of La Liga.

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"Archivo VAR", a website that specialises in controversial refereeing incidents, handed Hernández Hernández a rating of just 2.5 out of 10.

According to Archivo VAR, Hernández Hernández is still struggling to rediscover his level after a very poor display in the Barcelona v Villarreal match.

He endured an extremely difficult first half, showing some yellow cards he could have done without.

He also failed to award a clear penalty for Lamine Yamal. The VAR team alerted him to the incident, forcing him to stop play and head to the monitor.

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His judgement of incidents improved slightly after the break, but his disciplinary approach barely changed and he showed more yellow cards that weren't necessary.

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He faced 3 controversial calls. Two right, one wrong, by the look of it.

The controversial incidents

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The match produced 4 controversial refereeing incidents. First, Hernández Hernández missed a fairly clear penalty for Lamine Yamal and had to review the footage on the pitchside monitor.

In the second half, he correctly showed Pau Navarro a second yellow card and sent him off.

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Moments earlier, though, he'd missed a foul that could have warranted a penalty. It was the kind of incident he should have dealt with on the pitch rather than leaving it to VAR.

Gerard Martín struck Ayoze in the face with his hand as the pair jostled for position. With no conclusive evidence about the force of the contact, the incident didn't warrant VAR intervention. It still deserved a penalty from the pitch, though: it was a direct blow to the face with no direct contest for the ball.

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The on-field referee also awarded a corner in the passage of play before Barça's first goal, even though the Villarreal goalkeeper apparently didn't touch the ball.

No footage is clear enough to verify it, however, so the decision taken on the pitch stands.