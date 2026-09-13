Disastrous rating exposes referee's errors in Barcelona v Levante clash

Barcelona maintained their perfect record in La Liga with an emphatic victory over hosts Levante, winning 4-2 in the fifth round on Sunday evening.

Lamine Yamal led the way with a brace, while Marc Casadó and Karim Adeyemi grabbed the others. The four goals took Barça to 15 points at the top of the table, three clear of rivals Real Madrid.

The website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial refereeing incidents, handed referee González Esteban a rating of just 2.75 out of 10.

Archivo VAR explained: "A failing grade without any reservation for González Esteban, as the referee opted for a creative refereeing style that was largely correct in general terms, but proved the complete opposite in incidents inside the penalty area."

They continued: "Esteban awarded a penalty in the second half for a foul that did not exist, having refused just seconds earlier to punish a handball that warranted a foul being given."

Their verdict was damning: "Esteban was not successful in dealing with incidents inside the two penalty areas, and it seems he has not yet been able to fully adapt to the demands of the highest levels of Spanish football."

Controversy flared elsewhere, too. Roger might have seen a straight red, a punishment the situation did not merit, as the striker moved his arm trying to free himself from his opponent's grip without any real attempt at aggression. The yellow card was warranted. The red was not.

Yamal went down inside the box in the second half after very slight contact with Aïssa Mandi, contact which in no way justified a foul. Yet the referee had missed a handball moments earlier from the same defender, whose hand cut off the path of the ball.

Archivo VAR concluded: "He awarded the foul that did not exist, and overlooked the foul that warranted being given."

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